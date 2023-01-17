After a lengthy illness, Merlyn Courser, a longtime teacher, coach, and athletic director at Lyndon Institute and Danville School passed away.

She was born on Nov. 4, 1939 to Roger and Mabel Courser. Merlyn attended Lyndon Graded School, Lyndon Institute, and Lyndon Teachers College.

Upon graduation in 1962, she started teaching and coaching at LI. Merlyn supported, encouraged and coached all girls’ sports at the high school level.

Merlyn was a recipient of many local, state, and national awards.

Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, Bud and Roxanne Courser, and nephew, Travis Courser.

Per her request, there will be no service.

Her wish is that people donate to their favorite organization.

The family would like to thank Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, Linda Wagner, Connie Simmons, and Surrogate Son for all the wonderful support and care they provided.

