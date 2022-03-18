Michael A (Mickey) Koelnych Obituary

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the unexpected passing of our son, brother, proud uncle and friend.
Mike was born on April 22, 1982 in Providence, R.I. to Michael and Doris Koelnych of Walden, Vt. He is the brother of Liz (Jose) of Roslindale, Mass. and Becka (Mike, Margo and Kelton) of Kirby, Vt. Proud uncle of Finnley and McKinley of Kirby, Vt. He loved this title of uncle more than words can describe.
In 2000, Mike graduated from St Johnsbury Academy. He moved to Maine in May of 2021 to start a new journey. He loved the ocean, seafood, and trips to Old Orchard Beach with his friends. He was employed by Hannaford in South Portland at the time of his passing.
Mike had a passion for music, lyrics and poetry. He was a gifted writer. He enjoyed road trips and traveling to see his family and friends. He brought love and laughter with him everywhere he went.
He always had a way of connecting with people. He played a huge role in the recovery community with his inspirational writing, his compassion and humor. He cared about everyone. The ones he loved, he loved with everything he had. Mike was a hard worker, great cook and passionate dog lover.
His family is very proud of him for his strength, determination and accomplishing so many goals.
He will be forever missed by his family, maternal grandfather Camile Riendeau of Cranston, R.I., aunts and uncles, Christine (Lionel) Gariepy of Brownington, Vt., Richard (Michelle) Riendeau of Brooklyn, Conn., Sue (Vinny) Findley of Cranston, R.I. and Therese (Rene) Moyen of Woonsocket, R.I., along with his cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Michael and Florence Koelnych of Cumberland, R.I., his maternal grandmother Pauline Riendeau of Woonsocket, R.I. and his dogs Nemo and Bear.
To honor Mike, there will be a celebration of life this spring.
