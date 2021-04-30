Michael Allen Andrews Obituary

On Friday, April 23, 2021, Michael Allen Andrews age 64, of Enfield, Conn. and formerly St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away after a sudden illness.
Mike was born on Jan. 26, 1957 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Clarice Emmons Andrews and Ernest Andrews. Mike graduated in 1975 from St. Johnsbury Academy. He was a popular student and athlete, winning several Vermont State Championships and selected as a player in the Annual Shriner’s Football game. He attended Central Connecticut State University.
After college, he found a vocation for driving the big rigs. Mike worked more than 40 years in the transportation industry driving tractor trailers. Even while semi-retired, he continued to drive part-time.
Mike’s passion in life was riding his motorcycles. He loved travelling throughout the United States with friends and family. Mike could always be found at the local coffee shop talking with friends, sharing his contagious smile and laughter with others. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with his family. He loved spending time with the youngest members of the Andrews family, playing games and teaching them his most beloved game of Cribbage. The overwhelming joy he brought to his family and friends was unprecedented and he will forever be missed.
Mike was predeceased by his father Ernest Andrews, his nephew Ryan Andrews and recently his Uncle Clarence Emmons, along with many other aunts and uncles in his large family.
Surviving family members include his loving mother Clarice Albee of Enfield, Conn., siblings Donald Andrews and wife Doreen of Stafford Springs, Conn., Gary Andrews and wife Hilaeri Greenblott of South Windsor, Conn., Sharon Andrews Delo and husband Danny of Vero Beach, Fla., Patricia Andrews-Philpot and husband Shawn of Manchester, Conn., Richard Andrews of Enfield, Conn., and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and so many life-long friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, Conn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.Leetestevens.com.
