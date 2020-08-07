Michael Berry - Celebration of Life

Please join Michael Berry’s family at his Celebration of Life, at the Miles Pond Pavillion in Concord, Vt., Saturday, Aug. 22, starting at 2 p.m. The family asks that you please wear a mask and bring a memory to share.
