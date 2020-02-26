Michael Berthiaume - Obituary

Michael Berthiaume passed away on Dec. 12, 2019. He was born Oct. 29, 1994.
He left behind his first love in 3 beautiful children: Brentlee, Carson and Khloe; Brentlee’s mom, Diamond Reed; and Carson and Khloe’s mom, Elizabeth Dawson. We have adopted Brentlee and will continue to give him love a support and never let him forget his daddy, and will love and help support the twins and never let them forget him either.
In addition he has left behind a handsome nephew Carter, who he adored, and mom Darcy Berthiaume, who is writing this and I don’t know how but I am and I miss him sooo much, and dad Brian Berthiaume who misses him and loves him too; and a brother Eric Berthiaume, who has lost two brothers now to suicide and needs love and support from us all and misses and loves him so much; and grandparents David and Marie Willson, who watched Mike grow up and will never forget him and always love him.
He left grandparents Connie and Leonard Berthiaume of Burlington, Vt., and Paul and Linda Gauthier of Florida; aunts and uncles and cousins from Vermont to Connecticut; friends from Vermont to North Carolina. YOU ALL KNOW WHO YOU ARE!!!! Michael was predeceased by his brother Trevor Berthiaume on Feb. 8, 2016.
Michael’s second love was nature – from climbing trees to tree work he was like a monkey. He loved four wheeling, fishing and hunting. The fishing trips will never be forgotten by dad Eric and grampa. When Michael was doing what he loved when he was in sync with his passion nothing and no one could distract his one tract mind. We all would joke about that.
If we could talk to you one more time Michael all we would want to say is we wished we could of taken your pain away we wished we could of helped you more before it was too late. I pray to GOD everyday that he took your tortured soul to heaven and made you new again. No more tears, no more pain. We love you, our son, forever. Thank You God for helping write this.
A Celebration of Life will be held this summer.
