Michael Breen, passed away on Feb. 23, 2020 at age 72 in his home in N.H.
He worked at True Value Hardware store in Lyndonville, Vt. for the past 17 years.
He loved his job and the people he worked with and as a “Jack of all trades” he offered a great deal of assistance to the people of the community.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Michael on Sunday, March 8 at 154 Guider Ln. Bethlehem, NH 03574 (first left off exit 40), from 6-8 p.m. where there will be a potluck venue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.