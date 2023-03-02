Michael Brunelle Obituary

Michael Brunelle, 60, passed away Feb. 28, 2023, after a long illness.
Mr. Brunelle was born July 13, 1962, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Frank and Lorraine Brunelle.
He graduated from Lake Region High School in Orleans, Vt. in 1981. He was a fixture in his hometown of Barton, Vt., working at several local businesses during his lifetime.
He enjoyed football and baseball, especially the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.
He is survived by his sister Fran Sargent and husband Bill of Christiansburg, Va.; nephew Chris Sargent and family of Wallingford, Conn.; and niece Andrea DeLaura and family of San Diego, Calif. He is also survived by his dear friends who were so supportive during his illness, Mike Tanguay, Mike and Julie Healy, the Thibeault family, Sara Davies Coe and the whole Davies family for all their love and support during this difficult time, and especially Pam Poginy for all the loving care that she showed for Mike.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lorraine Brunelle.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in St. Johnsbury, Vt. On-line condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis- Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
