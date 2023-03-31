Michael David Bailly Obituary

Michael David Bailly, 59, of Loudon, N.H., passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 after a heroic four-year battle with Leukemia.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1963 in Pittsfield, Mass. to Bruce and Barbara (Koelmel) Bailly. Mike was a dedicated employee at Burndy for almost 35 years. He was a Senior Product Manager, responsible for the CM&R Mechanical Connectors and Small Compression Connectors. He started in Littleton, N.H. as a Statistical Process Control Coordinator, and then moved to Manufacturing Engineering Group leader, Project Engineer, and Manufacturing Engineering Manager.
In 1999 he met the love of his life Sue. Mike and Sue shared a strong desire to travel, creating long lasting memories. Their most recent and favorite trip was exploring the Midwest.
Mike truly lived life to the fullest with his jokes, his passion for woodworking, and spending time with his family. In his free time Mike enjoyed camping, going on Harley/ Jeep rides, and working in his garage. If there was something that needed to get done, Mike could do it.
Mike was not only a devoted husband, but a devoted father and Bumpa. He will be greatly missed by his family, especially his children; Shayna, Paul, Jaimee, and Alyssa. His grandchildren; Logan, Leah, Khiana, Mercedes, and Kaylani.
Mike predeceased by his father Bruce Bailly and his beloved dog Brandy.
Mike is survived by his wife Susan (Hoitt) Bailly, his daughter; Shayna (Fiske) Poulton, her husband Justin, and their children Logan and Leah of Littleton, N.H. His son; Paul Bailly of Littleton, N.H. and his daughter Mercedes. His daughter; Jaimee Fiske, her partner Shaquille and their children Khiana and Kaylani of Manchester, N.H. His daughter; Alyssa Bailly, her fiancé Jack of Chamblee, Ga. His mother; Barbara (Koelmel) Bailly of Housatonic, Mass. Sister; Joan Heysler of Intervale, N.H. Brother; Mark Bailly of West Melbourne, Fla. Brother; Jim Bailly of Housatonic, Mass. Brother; Dan Bailly of Housatonic, Mass., many nieces and nephews, and extended family.
Mike had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He made a difference in this world. He will truly be missed.
A special thank you to Dr. Daniel DeAngelo at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for providing Mike care, comfort, and guidance throughout his battle with Leukemia. We will forever be grateful for you.
A celebration of life will be held Tuesday April 4 at The Elks Club in Littleton, N.H. from 11-3. Family and friends, please dress casual as that is what Mike would have wanted. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
