Michael Edward Morse Obituary

Michael Edward Morse, age 80, formerly of McGill Avenue in St. Johnsbury, Vt., died on Oct. 11, 2022, in Flower Mound, Texas.
Michael was born in St. Johnsbury on June 26, 1942, son to Charles and Estelle (Lavigne) Morse. He went to Saint Gabriel School through 8th grade and then to the Academy, graduating in the Class of 1960. Mike worked most all his life as a meat cutter in local shops and supermarkets. He enjoyed downhill skiing, fishing and camping at Lakeside Campground for over 40 years. He liked watching college football and basketball, going to the Fryeburg Fair, watching the horse races and playing cribbage and penny poker.
One year ago, Jonathan and Tricia came to Vermont to get Michael ready to move to Texas. He spent the next year in Roanoke, Texas, with Jonathan, Amy and family. Michael really enjoyed spending all the holidays with his whole family, and he always enjoyed Amy’s cooking; Michael’s life was complete.
He is survived by his children: Jonathan Morse (Amy) of Roanoke, Texas, Tricia Augeri of Bozeman, Mont., and their mother, Marguerite Bedard also of Bozeman, a brother: Ronald Morse (Deborah) of Barnet, Vt.; seven grandchildren: Seth Augeri, Timothy Twing, Kyle Twing, Andrew Augeri, Keriann Augeri, Elizabeth Morse, Benton Morse; five great-grandchildren: T.J., Nathaniel and Peyton Twing, Isabella and Annabell Augeri; and nieces: Rebecca Clarke and Jennifer McGarvin.
Michael was predeceased by his parents and an infant brother: Richard.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery on St. John’s Street in St. Johnsbury, with Rev. Paul Powers officiating.
