Michael J. Poulin - Obituary

Michael J. Poulin, 66, of Littleton, N.H., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, peacefully at home with his family by his side.
Michael was born on June 24, 1954, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., to Marc and Mariette (Bolduc) Poulin. He attended Catholic Central and St. Johnsbury Academy. He grew up logging with his father, where eventually him and his brother Daniel owned Poulin Brothers Logging. 18 years ago he changed careers and began driving for Carroll Concrete where he truly loved his job and the people he worked with. He retired in the winter of 2019 but then returned part-time until recently.
Michael was a lifelong member of the St. Johnsbury Elks Club, where he enjoyed playing cribbage and pool. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of the St. Johnsbury Country Club for over 50 years. Whenever he could he loved spending time with his family, friends and especially his golf buddies. He enjoyed giving the gift of Lifetime Hunting and Fishing to his grandchildren who he is so proud of.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Dube of Littleton, N.H., whom he married on June 24, 2017; two daughters: Angela Wheatley and husband, Timothy, of Williamstown, Vt., and Kaitlyn Palmieri and husband, Tony, of Kirby, Vt.; stepdaughter: Amy Patenaude of Berlin, N.H.; two stepsons: Jason St. Hilaire and wife, Ashley, of Keene, N.H., and Eric St. Hilaire of Berlin, N.H.; two brothers: Richard and wife, Lynn, of Statesboro, Ga., and Daniel and partner, Kelly Smith, of Kirby, Vt.; and three sisters: Lucie Poulin-Pristow of Kirby, Linda Entriken and husband, Paul, of Brooksville, Fla., and Carol Perreault and husband, Leon, of St. Johnsbury; four grandchildren: Paige, Harper, Jacob, and Penelope; and three step-grandchildren: Kailyn, Aiden, and Cruze.
He was predeceased by his parents: Marc and Mariette Poulin.
A Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, , at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in St. Johnsbury. A gathering will follow at the Elks Club in St. Johnsbury, Vt., where the 11th Hour Service of Remembrance will be observed. The gathering will begin outside. All are asked to wear masks and follow social distance guidelines.
Michael took the challenge of fighting cancer head on without complaint, still putting others’ concerns above his own. Donations in Michael’s name can be made to Norris Cotton Cancer Center North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
