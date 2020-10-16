Michael J. Poulin - Obituary

Michael J. Poulin, 66, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at his home in Littleton, N.H. Michael was born in St. Johnsbury, VT on June 24, 1954 to the late Marc and Mariette (Bolduc) Poulin.
A full obituary will be in the Monday edition of the paper. Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.