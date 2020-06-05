Michael John King - Obituary

Michael John King, 30, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Michael was born on June 11, 1989, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., to Armand King, Jr. and the late Audrey Sheldon. He was raised and educated in Concord, Vt. He worked as a roofer for Mapleleaf Roofing, a job he enjoyed immensely commenting that the people there were like a second family. Michael like snowmobiles, ATVs, really, anything with an engine and speed. He enjoyed fishing and ice fishing, being up on the family land, and his dog, KC. He loved Reese’s and McDonalds, but his favorite thing was being with his son.
Survivors include his father: Armand King, Jr. and wife, Deb, of Barnet, Vt.; his siblings: Jessica Tanner of Norfolk, Vt., Stephaine King (Phil Caron) of Lancaster, N.H., John Whitehill of Lyndonville, and Daniel King (Kayla Collins) of Lancaster, N.H.; his son: Austin Michael King and Austin’s mom, Sonja Reindeau, and grandmother, Teressa Cyr; nieces and nephews: Ryder, Remick, Gavin, Connor, and Kain; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his mother: Audrey Sheldon; all of his grandparents; a cousin: Crystal; his Aunt Patty; and an infant nephew: Kingston.
Do not as a parent forget to hug your children every day, no matter what they have done. You never know if it is their last hug.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home on 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt. There will be a Memorial Service held later in the summer on the family land.
Memorial donations can be made in Michael’s name to a youth drug prevention or recovery program of your choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
