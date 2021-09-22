Michael John (Red) Woolson, Sr. Obituary

July 26,1946 - Sept 9, 2021
Mike Woolson, 75, of Pinellas Park, Florida, passed away at his home with his loving companion by his side. He fought a long two-year battle with pancreatic cancer until the very end. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and loved living his life with the love of his life, Heather Watson, for the past 18 years after he retired early to Florida.
He was the son of the late Mary Louise (Woolson) Santy, born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., and was raised in Bath, N.H.
Mike was a true Yankees fan from the time he was a child listening to the games in the attic on an old transistor radio. He could tell you the names, stats and any information you wanted to know about the game of baseball. He opened a baseball card shop in Lisbon and Woodsville, N.H. Mike had a love and passion for many hobbies. He loved playing cribbage, watching a good Yankees game, going to Casinos, setting up at flea markets and collecting coins, which he passed that love onto his oldest son, Mickey. Mike played with the Hobo softball team in his younger years. He also worked at the grain feed store in Woodsville which was known as Ide’s for many years.
Mike was predeceased by his wife, Jan Woolson, in 2003, and his brother, Brian Santy, in 2018.
He is survived by his companion, Heather Watson; sons Michael (Mickey) Woolson Jr. and wife Laurie, of Lyman, N.H.; Maurice Woolson, of Lisbon, N.H.; stepson, Cheyenne Gretorex and wife Sharon, of Nashua, N.H.; grandaughters Melanie Millette and companion, Ryan Choate, of Lyman, N.H.; Melinda Millette and companion, Bill Covey, of Lisbon, N.H.; and two great-grandchildren, Trey and Emily. He is also survived by his sister, Cheryl Morrison, of Lisbon, N.H.; his brother, Bradley Santy and wife Linda, of Homasassa, Fla.; his brother, Allan Santy and wife Chris, of Lyman, N.H.; and his sister, Sheila Chase and husband, Todd of Monroe, N.H. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and a special cousin, Caroline and husband, Albert Lamarre, of Bath, N.H. Mike was fortunate to have an extended family in Canada where he met Heather and will be missed dearly.
Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of life for Mike will be announced at a later date.
