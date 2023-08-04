Michael Kent McCabe Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Kent McCabe (77) on July 23, 2023. Michael “Mike” drew his last breath surrounded by loving family at Littleton Regional Healthcare, following a decline in respiratory health.
Born in Littleton on April 10, 1946, Mike was the eldest child of the late Judy and Henry McCabe.
Mike lived most of his life in Littleton, leaving only twice for extended durations. After graduating from LHS in 1964, he attended college in Mexico. He returned to Littleton in 1966 to get married before enlisting in the U.S. Army. Three years of exemplary service (1966-1969) included a 13-month deployment in Seoul, Korea, and earned him a role as Sergeant and a Good Conduct Medal. Upon an honorable discharge, he returned to Littleton and raised his family.
Mike was a beloved Postman to hundreds of Littleton residents over his 35-year career at the Littleton Post Office. He enjoyed walking his routes, always quick with a smile, and ready with treats for kids and dogs alike.
Mike possessed an incredible memory of his childhood and knowledge of his hometown. Whether on digital platforms or face-to-face, he had a flair with words and generously shared anecdotes about his experiences and bits of local history.
A true outdoorsman, Mike found joy and solace in the beauty of nature. Whether angling by the riverside during warmer seasons or ice fishing during the winter freeze, hunting amidst the wilderness, embarking on geocaching adventures, or meticulously placing trail cameras to capture images of wildlife, he embraced the freedom of the outdoors throughout all seasons.
Mike’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of his surviving family members: wife Sandra (Corey) McCabe and their three children, daughter Michael-Ann McCabe, daughter Kim Stratton and her husband A.K Stratton, and son Jon McCabe and his wife Trisha; siblings and their spouses, brother Peter McCabe and his wife Lynne, sister Wendy Moya and her husband Tony, and sister Melissa Verhovskoy and her husband Vlad; grandson Forrest McCabe and his wife Sydne, granddaughters Lily McCabe and Kameryn Stratton; nephews Ryan McCabe, Dustin, Trey, and Tony Moya, and nieces Rilee (McCabe) Bolduc and Cindi Moya with their respective families.
In honor of Mike who wished for simplicity and a quiet departure, there will be no formal ceremony. May his spirit find eternal tranquility as we remember the moments shared and the impact he made on our lives. If you wish to honor his memory in a tangible way, consider planting a tree in a spot where you can enjoy watching it grow.
