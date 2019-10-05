Michael Kevin ‘Burger’ Burleson - Obituary

Michael Kevin “Burger” Burleson, 49, of North Haverhill, N.H., died unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 in Ryegate, Vt.
Mike was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., April 15, 1970 to Herman “Tunny” Burleson and Verna Davis.
He grew up in Woodsville, N.H. and moved to Tampa / Bradenton, Fla. area at 19 years old where he did carpentry and enjoyed cooking and barbecuing. Mike eventually married Vickie Macy and they were together for 23 years. He moved back to New Hampshire in 2016 to be with family. He enjoyed his favorite pastimes of hunting and fishing.
He was predeceased by his father, Herman “Tunny” Burleson and a step sister, Sharon Blood Franks.
Survivors include his mother, Verna Young of North Haverhill; four sisters, Laurianne Rowden of Ryegate, Vt., Sandy Parker of Ryegate, Bonnie Boyce of Newbury, Vt., and Dawn Burleson of Woodsville, N.H.; three step brothers, Steve Blood of Ryegate, Brian Blood of Ryegate, and Mike Young of North Haverhill; two step sons; three grandchildren who called him “Pop-pop”; several in laws; nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
A calling hour will be on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H. with Melissa Gould as funeral celebrant to lead the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ammonoosuc Valley Fish and Game Club, PO Box 60, Woodsville, NH 03785.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
