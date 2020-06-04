Michael J. King, 30, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Wednesday, June 3,2020. He was the son of Armand King, Jr. and the late Audrey Hapgood. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
