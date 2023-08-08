Michael Powers Obituary

Michael Powers, 63, of Concord, Vt., passed away comfortably on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 after a short but courageous battle with a devastating pancreatic cancer diagnosis. His adoring family was by his side.
Mike grew up in Littleton, N.H. and moved to Lyndonville, Vt. with his parents, Ken and Jean Powers, brother Jeff, and sisters Laurie and Brenda. He attended Lyndon Institute where he excelled on the ice as the hockey team captain, enjoyed playing football, and later graduated in 1977.
After high school, Mike left the area to explore Texas. There he met his lovely wife Annette and brought her home to Vermont, where they have since resided and made their home.
If you were to ask Mike then, he would have scoffed at the mention of having three daughters (and no sons!), but he had a special, individual connection with each one. Emily, Heather, and Tarah brought him the truest joy and pride. In return, they learned a thing or two from dear ‘ole Dad and were not afraid of a little dirt and hard work.
Mike and his little brother Jeff worked alongside their father Ken in the painting business, until they each branched out on their own to carry on the family trade. They developed into master painters themselves with over 40 years of experience each. Mike was known in the area for his quality and precise work. He always painted for a more than fair and honest price and he never wavered from those values. His work ethic was unparalleled and he would not pass up an opportunity to take on additional jobs in order to consistently provide for his family.
Mike enjoyed spending quality time with his best and longtime friend Tim Gaskin. It was not unusual to catch them on a back road, taking rides and sharing conversation with one another on any given day. He had a passion for hunting and fishing, especially in the company of his dad, brother, and closest friends. Being able to do so on his own property and building several different tree stands was prideful to him. When not hunting on the homefront, Mike frequented a hunting area at an old school bus converted to a camp in Kirby, Vt. This was a “treasure” that he shared with close friends and family.
Mike also liked golfing, playing sports (in his younger years), watching his favorite professional sports teams (just ask his daughter-in-law, Ashley, usually right alongside of him), and coaching middle and high school sports himself. “Mr. Powers” was an adored coach at Concord School for both basketball and softball.
When not vacationing yearly in Maine, Mike developed a love of seasonal camping, parking his camper just a few miles down the road from his house at Alpine Valley Campground. There he connected with numerous friends that became his “camping family” over the years. He enjoyed building a campfire for all to enjoy and hosting cookouts with his wife. Though he never gave himself enough credit, he had mastered the art of smoking meats to share with all.
At home, Mike took pride in maintaining his family homestead. He was always accompanied and “supervised” by his loyal wife, Annette, in all projects and endeavors. They crafted a maple sugaring operation with just odds and ends they had on hand. If you drove by and saw the smoke rising above the “sugar shack” or later the garage, you knew he was boiling and that it was a good time to stop in and visit. Sugaring with such minimal equipment was a taxing and laboring hobby, however, Mike took it on just about every year for the entertainment and jarred gifts it brought to others. Interestingly enough the taste of maple syrup wasn’t his own favorite sweet, but that’s how Mike was: Selfless and giving, putting others’ pleasures before his own.
His greatest love of all was spending time with his family, particularly home-cooked meals and conversation with his wife, children, their spouses Jared and Ashley, and his grandchildren: Taylor, Evan, Bode, Westerly, Jacob, and Ensley. He devoted ample time instilling direction and morals to his grandchildren.
Mike always jumped at the opportunity to lend a hand and never declined helping anyone. Just a few words to describe him would include: strong, humble, caring and silently intuitive. His sense of humor could put a smile on anyone’s face or trigger a good laugh-just ask all who worked in his presence, those of which he called good friends. Mike was a true Vermonter, he didn’t expect the winters or life to be easy and he never shied away from hard work. Mike actually scorned the finer things in life; instead he valued frugality and simplicity (and bungee cords). Mike was a rallier by nature who never bowed to life’s adversities that were thrown his way, even up until the very end. He was a fiercely loved and cherished man by his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held for Mike in the coming weeks, for which his family will announce at a later date.
