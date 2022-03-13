Michael Robert Phillips Obituary

Michael Robert Phillips, 64, of Lost Nation Road, Northumberland, N.H., passed away suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in his orchard.
Michael was born in Wernersville, Pa., on July 17, 1957, to Robert and Dorothy (Christman) Phillips. On Aug. 10, 1985, Michael married Nancy Spannenberg. Together they have one daughter, Grace. He has a younger brother Alan Phillips, currently in Oklahoma.
Michael graduated from Pennsylvania State with a degree in civil engineering. He worked briefly in this field, but always joked he retired at 25 to pursue his true love, growing apples and working with the land. Michael was an orchardist, farmer, builder, talented author of books on holistic growing and herbal healing, and a gifted teacher on organic apples and soil health. His visionary work and research inspired so many to better care for their trees and find new ways to live in partnership with the earth.
Michael was a founding member of the North Country Peace Network, the Lancaster Farmers’ Market and the first Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) in New Hampshire. He served as Groveton Town Selectman for 10 years. He was passionate about working to build community and making good quality food accessible. Michael was a man of great integrity and principal who cared deeply for the people, animals, and land in his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to plant a fruit tree in Michael’s memory, or help support the Holistic Orchard Network, an educational platform Michael created to share ideas, research, and resources on holistic orcharding and connect growers: https://groworganicapples.com/Support.php
Private services have been held at home. A public Celebration of Life and Service will be held at Heartsong Farm on May 28th when the apple blossoms are in bloom. More details will be on the memoriam page below.
