Michael Robinson Obituary

Michael James Robinson, 66, of Northumberland, N.H., died peacefully at his home on March 31, 2021. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, a local builder and realtor through the years, and known and loved by many for his wisdom and humor.
He is survived by his two daughters, Allison von Flotow and Katey Ramer, and two grandchildren Ralph & Ruby. He is also survived by his mother Harriet Robinson and his siblings Mark Robinson, Memory Guerin, Melony Tocci, and Matthew Robinson. He leaves behind his loving companion of 17 years, Lori Marcotte.
Ceremonies will be planned and announced for a later date due to Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to: New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, ATTN: Business Division, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301.
