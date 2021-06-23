Michael Stephen MacKillop, Jr. Obituary

Michael Stephen MacKillop, Jr., of Whitefield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 20, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 47 years old.
“Mikey,” as he was known to almost everyone who knew and loved him, was born on August 6, 1973, in Lancaster. Mikey graduated from White Mountains Regional High School in 1992. For many years, Mikey worked for Asplundh and FedEx. Yet his most time-consuming job was working horses, and the sound of the scoot squealing up the dirt road was always followed with Mikey behind the reins.
June 20, 2021, was Father’s Day. It’s no coincidence that, as a father, Mikey was defined so much by his daughter, Jordan MacKillop. Mikey and Jordan had a special bond, one that guided him in his hardest moments.
Mikey shared his life, love for Jordan, and dedication to horses with his wife, Shannon MacKillop. ‘Mikey and Shannon’ was a common tagline, having been married for more than 10 years and together for more than two decades.
Mikey was also an avid horse puller, and many of us that know him may picture him pressed up against the fence of the pulling ring next to his horses. If you have been to only one horse pull, or a hundred of them, when you close your eyes and imagine a guy leaning against the fence with a slight tip to his ballcap, you’re thinking of Mikey. Mikey also dearly loved and adored his “New York Family,” namely Kenny and Gloria Decker, with whom he spent a great deal of time.
To everyone that knew Mikey, he was known as the heart of wherever he was. Both with his own laughter, and the laugher he got from anyone around him, Mikey knew how to command a room, and a horse pull. Being around him was contagious; his family and friends will sincerely miss him. However, it should come as no surprise that everyone will keep ‘Pullin’ for Mikey’ in the horse pulls of the coming days, months, and years.
Mikey is survived by his wife, Shannon; two daughters, Jordan MacKillop and Brennah Gottshall; mother, Sandy MacKillop, and partner Stan Skinner; father, Mike S. MacKillop Sr., and wife Jade; three siblings, Lori Willey, and her partner Anthony Morse, Amy Graham, and Ryan MacKillop; three nieces, Brittani Willey, Kaylah Graham, and Kelsey Graham; two nephews, Jakob Willey and Jaxson MacKillop; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Memorial visiting hours will be held Saturday, June 26th, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster. There will also be a memorial horse pull, an announcement will be made soon.
Donations may be made in his memory to his daughter Jordon MacKillop, c/o Shannon MacKillop, 531 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, NH 03598 or to North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage Street, Littleton, New Hampshire 03561.
For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.