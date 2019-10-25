Michel R. Comeau, of South Royalton, Vt. died Oct. 18, 2019 at Genesis Nursing Home in Lebanon, N.H. Michel was born in Trieste, Italy at the military DOD hospital on March 23, 1952, the son of Edward and Carmella Comeau.
He graduated from Munich American High School Germany in 1970, he attended Lyndon State College where he graduated in 1995 with a BS in Human Services Counseling.
Michel proudly served his country from 1971-1974 as a member of the United States Army.
Survivors include four siblings, Edward Comeau Jr. of South Royalton, Vt., Joyce Codini and husband Mike of Rio Rancho, N.M., Paul Comeau and wife Josephine of Lebanon, N.H., and Gale Nadeau of Windsor, Vt.
Michel will be laid to rest with military honors at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 487 Furnace Rd., Randolph Ctr., Vt. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Brattleboro, Vt.
To view Michel’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
