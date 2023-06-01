Michelle Dea Hay Obituary

Michelle Dea Hay, 52, of East Hardwick, Vt., passed away on May 28, 2023 peacefully in the comfort of her home and family following a long battle with cancer. She was born April 17, 1971 in Keene, NH to Earl Bruder Sr (Deceased) and Joyce W Bruder (Deceased). Michelle is survived by her husband Raymond Hay, her four children; Patrick Rich and wife Nikita Rich,
Christopher Rich and girlfriend Danielle Dickinson, CaSandra Rich, Sarah Bolio and husband Scott.
Step children; Chris Hay, Wife Brittany; Taylour Hay, wife Alana; Cassondra Gray, husband Dan; Mariah Gray. Grandchildren; Kolbey, Tapanga, Christopher and Sophia, Payton and Maddison, Rico and Nevaeh, McKenna, Bradley, Trentin, O’Ryan, Bentley , Paisley , Gavin, and Monica, Bryson, Harper.
Michelle took classes at CCV for Early Childhood Certification and Business and Accounting.
She went on to start her career as a childcare provider at GC3, where she did what she loved then most, played, educated and imagined with young children. She was a stay at home mother for a short time and then she started doing automotive repairs and loved helping her husband in the garage that they owned and operated. They were a team out in the shop and out in the world. She loved crafting and being creative, singing karaoke and dancing. She was good at most
anything she put her mind to. She was adventurous and loved to take trips to the coast, walk the shore, camp and go deep sea fishing.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, 97 Church St., Hardwick. The burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences and memories of Michelle may be conveyed to the family online at dgfunerals.com.
