Michelle (Larocque) Mitchell Obituary

Michelle (Larocque) Mitchell, 59, of Barnet, Vt., passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022, at her home with family by her side, after her courageous battle with cancer.
Michelle (Larocque) Mitchell was born on Dec 7, 1962, to Leigh & Beverly Larocque in St Johnsbury, Vt. She was a lifelong resident of Barnet, attended Barnet School, Peacham High School and Community College.
She remained in Barnet and raised her family on their family farmland. She was self-employed, operating her own business, Administrative Services Unlimited, as a medical secretary.
She was an activist dedicated to the heartland, focused on Abenaki rights, environmental justice, educational opportunities of indigenous children and indigenous rights.
During this time, she co-chaired the first open public celebration of Abenaki culture in Vermont in Highgate, Vt. in 1993.
She along with her husband and niece Brook Marcotte were invited guests of Micky Hart and Bob Weir backstage at the Grateful Dead concert in Highgate, Vt. in 1995 as representatives of the Abenaki community.
Her passion besides her children was that she always created that special place for their friends within the home. For the past eight years Madison Robinson, a special little friend, spent much time growing up within the home.
She is survived by her husband Mark W. Mitchell and their sons Nicholas, his wife Sarah (Nugent) and granddaughter (Ava) and Nathan and his fiancé Makayla (Elliott). Her mother Beverly (Goodwin) Larocque, her sister, Sylvia (Larocque) and husband Paul Laferriere, her brother Scott Larocque and wife Robin, Sandra (Larocque) Garand and Sheila (Larocque) and husband Kenneth Bean, Shawn Larocque and Shannon Larocque and wife Sylvia (Bedor).
Her father Leigh Larocque predeceased her in 2017; her brother Steve Larocque predeceased her in 2020; her niece Courtney Larocque predeceased her in 2018; her nephew Dillion Garand predeceased her in 2019, and cousin Renette Ann (Eastman) Davis, in 2022.
A celebration of life was held on May 14, 2022, prior to her passing as she was one who never wanted to miss a good old fashion family gathering.
She requested that her ashes be buried at their family Cemetery (Good Rock Acres) at the convenience of the family.
