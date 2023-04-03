Michelle Lee Parker Obituary

Michelle Lee Parker, 50, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away peacefully on March 29, 2023, at The Pines after a long battle with cancer.
Michelle was born in St Johnsbury on Dec. 5, 1972, to Stillman and Lyse Parker. She grew up in Lyndonville, playing sports year-round, working summers at the Coutts-Moriarty 4-H camp and graduating from LI with the class of 1991. She went on to become a teacher, first at North Country Jr. High School and then settling in at Burke Town School, where she taught for 15 years, while also waitressing at the Pub Outback so that she could do what she took the most pride in and enjoyed the most, coaching and raising her daughter Carly.
Michelle was a force of her own. She was adventuresome and fun, strong and daring, brave and caring, and one hell of a fighter. She enjoyed snowboarding, hiking, going to the beach, camping, and sitting around a campfire with family & friends. She loved the outdoors and would spend the summers travelling with her camper and her kid as much as possible. She also loved to help watch & care for her little bud man, Carter. She loved helping him do all the fun and daring things that scared his mom. She just adored him.
Michelle loved being a teacher and her students loved her. She especially looked forward to the 8th grade field trip. She was always trying to find something new and fun and exciting to do with the kids. After she had to leave teaching, Miss Parker (as they call her) was always so happy and proud to see any of her former students.
Michelle is survived by her daughter Carly Parker, mother Lyse Parker, sister Renee Parker, sister-in-law Serena Parker, nephew Brennan Parker, niece Camille (& Lucas) Robillard and lots of extended family and friends.
Michelle was preceded in death by her father Stillman Parker, brother Kevin Parker, and nephew, Carter Parker.
Michelle’s family would like to thank the staff at the Pines and the Canterbury Inn for taking such great care of her when she could no longer stay home. We are so grateful to the folks at Lyndon Area Senior Meal Site/Meals on Wheels, Mike Labounty and his crew for everything they did for Michelle, and especially to our special cousin, Cara Campbell, for keeping an eye on her and taking such great care of her during her time at the Pines.
A memorial gathering will be announced later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lyndon Area Meals on Wheels at 76 Depot St., Lyndonville, VT 05851.
Condolence may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
