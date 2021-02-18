Milda Ginter Moore - Obituary

Milda Ginter Moore (Spaulding), 81, of 435 Pleasant St., St. Johnsbury, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
Milda was born on June 10, 1939, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., the daughter of Hugh and Elsie (Wright) Spaulding. Hugh was a mailman in St. Johnsbury for 40 years. Milda attended St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of ‘58.
On Oct. 9, 2018, Milda married George Moore, Jr. with whom she had been living with for 31 years. Milda was “Millie” to George, the love of her life. They did many things as one.
At the age of 19, Milda started working as a telephone operator for the New England Telephone Company in St. Johnsbury. At that time they had plug-in and plug-out cables. It was during a time when you actually got to talk with an operator, not a machine. Milda retired from the New York Telephone Company. She loved gardening and working with flowers and enjoyed driving part-time for local dealers and RCT. She also loved camping at Old Orchard Beach in Maine, cross country skiing at Burke Mountain and bike riding in many different locations.
Preceding her in death are her parents and her brother Keith Spaulding and sister-in-law Connie.
Milda is survived by her three daughters, Heather (Len) Rideout of Il., Donita (David) Rardin of N.H. and Christine (Gil) Bachelier of Florida, four grandchildren, Nicholas (Aviva) Rideout of California, Erica Rideout of Missouri, Wyatt (McKenna) Bachelier of Texas and Colby (Deanne) Bachelier of Florida, great-granddaughter Lidia of Florida and a niece Keira Spaulding and a nephew Kyle Spaulding, both of California. In addition, Milda had many aunts and uncles who are now deceased and has many cousins.
Milda, or Millie, is a great loss to her family and especially her husband, George. Milda had Old Timer’s/Alzheimer’s disease for a number of years, which is what eventually took her life in the end.
Millie, my love, may you rest in peace.
Graveside services will be in the early summer.
