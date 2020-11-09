Mildred G. Buxton - Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mildred on Nov. 6, 2020, she would have been 82 on Nov. 23, 1938. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Cathy, Fred Jr., James and Timothy; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sibling June Theetgee. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Fred Buxton. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private service will be held. Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.