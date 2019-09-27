Mildred Josephine McElravy, 88, of St. Johnsbury, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Hyung-Kyu Yi, will take place on Friday, Sept.27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Anyone wishing to attend is welcome. Sayles Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
