Mildred Lucille Daniell - Obituary

Mildred Lucille Daniell, 92, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Canterbury Inn on Cherry Street.
Millie was born on March 2, 1928, in St. Johnsbury to William and May (Bean) Paro, Jr. She was raised in St. Johnsbury. On Sept. 9, 1947, Millie married Frederick Leslie Daniell, “The Candy Man.” Millie worked with Fred at Tasty Treats, a candy shop in St. Johnsbury, but considered her main occupation to be that of Homemaker. The couple shared nearly 60 years together before Fred’s death in 2006. Millie enjoyed puzzles and being with family, especially her grand and great-grand babies.
Survivors include her two sons: Gary and wife, Sharon, of Danville, Vt., and Richard and wife, Dawn, of St. Johnsbury; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends including Joan Paro and Heather Gonyaw who visited Millie frequently and helped to keep up her spirits during the pandemic lockdown.
Millie was predeceased by all her siblings: Irene Carpenter, Mary Carpenter, Raymond Paro, and Gladys Collins.
A Graveside service at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery followed by a reception is tentatively planned for Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. depending on COVID restrictions at the time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Canterbury Inn, 46 Cherry St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. The family would like to thank Canterbury Inn for the excellent care Millie received while she was there.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
