Mildred (Milly) Reed Chace Obituary

Mildred (Milly) Reed Chace, 90 of Durham, N.C., died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Brookshire Nursing Home. Mildred was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on Sept. 17, 1931, to the late Rev. Henry H. Reed and Ethel Bradshaw Reed.
Milly married her childhood sweetheart, Walter, on July 20, 1957. They raised four daughters on their dairy farm in North Danville, Vt. She enjoyed being a homemaker and preparing homemade meals for her family. Milly was active in her church teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She loved to read, play piano and she loved music. Milly loved Jesus and faithfully served her Lord until He called her home.
Mildred is survived by her daughters, Sheryl Sherman and husband, Doug of Durham; Janet Stone and husband, James of Williamstown, Vt.; Holly Donnan and husband, William of Mayfield, N.Y.; and Karen Fiske and husband, Dan of St. Albans, Vt. Mildred is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Walter Chace.
A memorial service was held on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Grey Stone Church.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Grey Stone Church “Legacy Fund” 2601 Hillsborough Road, Durham NC 27705.
The Chace family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
