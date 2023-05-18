Miley Chantel Wright Obituary

Miley Chantel Wright, 14 of Barton, Vt. passed away suddenly on May 13, 2023. She was born on June 5, 2008 in Newport, Vt. to Ian and Jessie (Eastman) Wright.
Miley was a freshman at Lake Region Union High School. Miley loved taking long walks, watching movie marathons (like Harry Potter) with her family. Miley loved the musical Hamilton and The Heather’s. She loved cuddling with her family who she always put first. She enjoyed giving hugs to those she loved. (And she always had to make sure she gave the last hug and the last I love you.) Miley had a special bond with her brother Liam, she was his protector and she loved showing him life through her eyes. Miley was the light of her family. She had a special way of showing and sharing her love.
Some of Miley’s favorite activities were playing Minecraft, putting together challenging Legos and puzzles, going for joy rides with her family, star gazing, finding beautiful sunsets, and writing her own screen plays. She also loved to learn.
Prospect Hill was a favorite spot of Miley’s and will forever hold memories that she made with her family.
She is Survived by her parents Ian and Jessie Wright, brother Liam Wright, her Meme (Laurie Eastman) & Rick Newland, her Grammy (Linda Wright), her Aunt Sara (Eastman), cousins Sienna, Jailyn, and Jason (Eastman), Uncle Mark Wright, Uncle Wade & Stacey Wright, Uncle Shawn & Pepper Wright, Uncle Brent & Sue Wright, Aunt Naomi Wright, Aunt Tammi Wright, cousins Cheyanne Stone, Bella Wright, Jitter Wright and Myha Eustus. Miley is also survived by many more aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides of the family who are too numerous to mention. Also, her dog Everest and cats Smokey and Shadow. As well as Miley’s best friends, Addie Sicard, Ruby, and Kaylee.
Miley was predeceased by her grandfathers, David Eastman and George Wright, and her Uncle Jason Eastman.
A celebration of life will be held on June 3, 2023 at Prospect Hill in Brownington. Arrive between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. for social hour. Dinner is at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend. At sunset, candles will be lit to honor Miley.
