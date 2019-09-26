Monique L. Poulin - Obituary

Monique Lucille Poulin, 76, of St. Johnsbury and formerly of Norton, Vt., passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Monique was born in Coaticook, Quebec on March 21, 1943 to Moise and Edwidge (Bergeron) Boyer. She was raised in Canaan, Vt. and attended local schools. Monique worked in food service for most of her life. She worked for the Norton Restaurant beginning in 1973 and then owned it from 1980-1987. From 1990-2005, Monique worked for the Lyndon Town School. She loved to decorate cakes and do all kinds of crafting. She did the decorations and themes at the St. Johnsbury House.
Survivors include her children: Robert “Bob” Poulin and wife, Rachel, of Lyndonville, Vt., and Lynn Walsh of Norton, Vt.; one brother: Bertrand Boyer of Largo, Fla.; four sisters: Rita Lebel of Coaticook, Quebec, Lorraine Champagne of Hull, Quebec, Jeannene Gingras of Dalton, Mass., and Denise Rouleau of Stewart, Fla.; five grandchildren: Katrina, Ryan, and Jonathan Poulin, and Amelia and John (John John) Oppermann; and one great-grandchild: Raelynn Poulin; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Monique was predeceased by an infant son: Michael Poulin; and her siblings: Lucienne Clouthier, Leo Paul Boyer, and Marcelle Favreau.
Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Lyndonville with Pastor Bruce Comiskey officiating.
Friends may call on the family on Friday, October 4, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Donations can be made in Monique’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, or a children’s hospital of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.