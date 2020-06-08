Morris W. Lamore - Obituary

Morris W. Lamore, age 72, of Derby, Vt., passed away on Thursday, June 4, at his home with this loving family by his side after bravely fighting a long battle with cancer. He was born in Barre, Vt., on September 15, 1947 to Wilfred Lamore and Blanche (LaBree) Lamore. He graduated from Cabot School in 1965. On May 22, 1971, Morris married Rosemarie Gochey.
Morris was known for his ability to carry on a conversation about any topic (which usually started with the weather). He was well-liked by everyone who met him and could make friends everywhere he went. His witty one-liners are remembered by all.
When younger, he enjoyed hunting, trapping, ice fishing, and engaging in various shenanigans with his cousin Ronnie LaBree whom he thought of as a brother. His love of the outdoors and staying active continued through the years. In the past few years one of his favorite spots to enjoy wildlife was Eagle Point where he could share his knowledge and love of nature with his grandchildren. Toward the end of his fight, his favorite spot was sitting in his chair and watching the birds at the feeder, the woodchuck that would come to visit him each day, and the chipmunks that came for peanuts.
His love of the outdoors wasn’t the only passion in his life. He enjoyed studying different styles of martial arts, and he was particularly interested in the techniques of Bruce Lee. This led to Morris and his younger daughter taking private lessons and he eventually opened Lamore’s Academy of Karate where they taught young children and adults.
Morris was also known for his acting skills from high school plays, community theater, and then the big screen. He was proud to be part of two Hollywood films, “State and Main” and “Spartan,” both written by David Mamet. He enjoyed rehearsing lines and relaxing with the actors after a day of shooting scenes.
Morris was a man of service and was always willing to help out whether it was a family member, friend, or his community. Even through his battle, he always said, “I’m here if you need me.” During his 60 years as a member of the Cabot community he took his role as citizen seriously and volunteered on many organizations and committees. He coached little league baseball, was president of the Cabot PTO and worked on the 4th of July celebration, served as a lister for three years, was a member of the Cabot School board for 16 years, served on the the Cabot UDAG committee and assisted in designing the first guidelines. The Cabot community could always count on him and awarded him the Cabot Community Service Award. Morris hated to leave Cabot, but his desire to watch his grandchildren grow, led to him and Rose moving to Derby. Upon his arrival, his charisma earned him the respect of the residents of his neighborhood and he joined the board of directors for his condo association and later became president. His love of community, no matter where he landed, was clearly apparent.
Above all, his love of his family was evident in his daily actions. He would get on the floor and have tea parties, play school, and do the chicken dance in the living room without hesitation. He rarely missed an athletic event or concert and accompanied his daughters on numerous field trips throughout their school years. That dedication carried on when his grandchildren became involved in activities. Even when he wasn’t feeling well and his strength was diminishing, he walked across soccer fields and sat long hours in auditoriums to cheer them on and encourage their passions. They will dearly miss his presence.
Morris is survived by his wife Rosemarie Lamore of Derby, two daughters Renee Berthiaume and her husband Robert Berthiaume of Newport, Vt., Liza Lamore and her fiance Chad Cushman of Irasburg, Vt., and two grandchildren, Kaeleb and Ella Berthiaume.
He was predeceased by his parents Wilfred and Blanche Lamore and by his close cousin Ronnie LaBree.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Morris’s name can be made to The Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Rd., Newport, VT 05855. This organization financially helps families in Orleans County that are dealing with cancer.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
