Mrs. Georgia Alice Brodeur Obituary

Mrs. Georgia Alice Brodeur, of Twin Mountain, N.H., died on Sept. 12, 2022, at the Morrison Nursing Facility in Whitefield, N.H. She was surrounded by her loving family. Georgia was born on Dec. 25, 1937, in Framingham, Mass., to George and Ruth Culverwell. Both of her parents died when Georgia was 8 years old. She was raised by her maternal grandmother, Olive Sealey.
On Nov. 28, 1959, Georgia married George E. Brodeur Sr., of Hopkinton, Mass., at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Natick, Mass. Together George and Georgia raised seven children. Later, they took in a foster child and adopted him. Their children produced 20 grandchildren. As of this writing, George and Georgia have 16 great-grandchildren.
Early on in their relationship, having been raised as an “Only Child,” Georgia told George that, if they married, she wanted to have five children. Since their marriage, George has always referred to Georgia as his “Bride.” On Nov. 28, 2022, George and Georgia would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.
Georgia served as a volunteer at the Littleton Regional Hospital, in Littleton, N.H., for twenty years. She was also devoted to the Twin Mountain Public Library and served as a Library Trustee for 20 years as well. In her spare time, Georgia, with her friend Patricia Martin, worked at the Bretton Woods Ski Area selling lift tickets. Together, she and Patricia also both worked at the ticket office at the Mount Washington Cog Railway for several years.
Georgia was devoted to her family and, together, she and George have many friends who have nurtured their lives. Besides caring for her own children, Georgia welcomed the opportunity to become a caregiver to the children of many her friends and family so that their parents could work. These children in her care referred to her as “Grammie Brodeur.”
Georgia is survived by her husband George, her children Duane Lawlor, Geri Garneau and husband Wayne, Jackie Garneau and husband Daniel Sr., George Brodeur Jr. and wife Christine, Kathleen Carr and husband Rick, Michael Brodeur and wife Keri, Marc Brodeur and wife Vicki, and Jeannine LaBounty and husband Chad, 20 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many other family members who she loved deeply.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, from 4-7 p.m., at the Ross Funeral Home, Littleton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m., at the St. Patrick Church, Twin Mountain, with burial to follow at the St. Margaret’s Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that consideration be given to make donations, in Georgia’s memory, to Camp Care, P.O. Box 35072, Charlotte, NC, 28235. Camp Care is a summer respite center for children with terminal cancer that was started when our cousin’s oldest son died of brain cancer at age 16. Our family has supported Camp Care since its conception.
To offer your condolences to the family, please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.