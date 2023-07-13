Muriel B. Heath Obituary

Muriel B. Heath, age 88, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed peacefully at her home with her family by her side Wednesday morning, July 12, 2023.
Muriel was born on July 7, 1935, in St. Johnsbury Center, Vt., daughter to the late Wilfred and Willamine (Cochran) Bennett. She grew up on the Bennet Farm in St. Johnsbury Center, graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in the Class of 1954. On May 28, 1955, Muriel married Darwin B. Heath and together they shared 65 years of marriage. She worked at Fairbanks Scales until the family moved to Valley View, Pa., and worked at Penn Reel until they returned to Lyndonville in 1993. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, canning, and snowshoeing. More than anything else, she loved her family and devoted her life to them. With the help and support of her children and, especially grandsons Ben & Justin, she was able to remain in her home through the end of her life.
Muriel is survived by her daughter: Lorrie Ruland (Tim) of Weare, N.H., her son: Tim Heath-Swanson (Rev. Rick Swanson) of Stowe, Vt., five grandsons: Ben Fournier (Kelley Hever) of Lyndonville, Justin Fournier (Staci) also of Lyndonville, Ryan Ruland (Krystyna) of Dunbarton, N.H., Ross Ruland (Chrissy) of Epping, N.H., Joshuah Heath of Hanover, NH, 10 great-grandchildren: Cindy, Tyler & Gabriella Fournier, Mayson, Paris, Mia & Haylie Ruland, Adrianna, Daegan & Mariah Hever; many nieces & nephews, with special thank you to Phil Anne, Donna, Shari, Susan, Melody, & Cheryl.
Muriel was predeceased by her husband Darwin, their daughter Cindy Fournier, and siblings Herbert Bennett, Ida Langmaid, Mildred Pelow, Frances Pageau, Rowena Miles, Thelma Griggs and Hazel Leggett.
Friends may call on the family from 5-7 p.m. Monday evening, July 17, 2023, at the Lyndonville Congregational Church on Middle Street in Lyndonville.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Church with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to support Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
