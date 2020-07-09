Muriel E. Tuper (Combs) - Obituary

Muriel E. Tuper (Combs) passed away peacefully on the afternoon of July 5, 2020 at the age 81.
Born March 10, 1939, in St. Albans, Vt., she was the daughter of the late Clifton Burton Combs (of Richford, Vt.) and Margaret Adams Combs (Burnor of Fairfield, Vt.).
She was predeceased by several siblings with some being infant, Merton Combs, Caroline Rivers, Wayne Combs, Walter Combs, Kenneth Combs, Deborah Combs, Pearl Combs. Survived by siblings , Gene Combs, Joyce Thompson, Henrietta Combs.
She was predeceased by late husband Phillip Tuper of Fort Covington, N.Y. in 2001 (who served in Korean War).
Surviving children from her first husband Robert G. Sweeney, (passed in 1994 served WWII Navy & Army) Sherman & Jean Sweeney , Dale & Renee Sweeney, Rodney & Jean Sweeney, Robert Sweeney, Becky & Ladd O’Brien , Susannah Sweeney, daughter-in-law Peggy Sweeney and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She graduated from Richford High School in 1957 and resided many years in Burlington, but lived majority of her life in Franklin & Orleans Counties.
Muriel resided in the loving care of the Villa Rehab Center 7 Forest Hill Dr. in St. Albans City, VT 05478, where she passed peacefully surrounded by her loving Villa family and resident friends. Those who wish to contribute in Muriel’s memory should send money to the Villa Rehab Center, Attn: Activities Dept.
Immediate ceremony is private. Future open church memorial service and burial to be announced at a later date.
Online condolences and memories can be made with her family and friends at www.BradyandLevesque.com.
