Muriel Jean “Jeanie” (Hunt) Larrivee Obituary

Muriel Jean “Jeanie” (Hunt) Larrivee, 83, of Littleton, N.H., died peacefully at home on Sunday, March 19, 2023. She was born in 1939 in Monroe, N.H., the daughter of Reginald and Mabel Emma (Dyke) Hunt.
Jeanie graduated from McIndoes Falls Academy. She was a good student and active in basketball for four years. She had a lot of childhood friends she was still in contact with, especially her very close friend Brenda Emery Caylor. Jeanie married Lucien “Bucky” Larrivee in 1959 in Littleton and they celebrated 54 years together. Early in Jeanie’s employment she worked for years at Connors and Hoffman. She enjoyed the rest of her employment life in retail working at the Red Rooster Meat Shoppe, Ruggles Thriftway, Stop and Save, Bretton Woods Irving, ending her careers at the age of 80 at the Littleton Irving.
Jeanie had lived on Cottage Street and recently moved to Joe Lahout Lane. She loved children and adopted many grandchildren. She would always amaze everyone that she would see as she would always remember their birthdays or anniversaries. She was an excellent cook and was famous for her spaghetti and meatballs. One of her favorite things to do was to go to Yokohama with her close friends Sally Paye, Helen Burgess, and Claudette Brooks. She always brought the family back treats.
She was pre-deceased by her husband Lucien “Bucky” Larrivee March of 2013, siblings Lillian “Lill” Hunt Thompson, Floyd “Froggy” Hunt, Bevelyn “Benny” Hunt Irving, Melvin “Slim” Hunt, Margery “Marge” Hunt Vielleux, and Reginald “Junior” Hunt.
She is survived by daughter Debra Jean Larrivee, her “buddy” and grandson Chad Joseph Larrivee, sisters Mona Hunt Winn, Maureen O’Keefe Winn, several nieces, nephews, and she had a special love for her adopted daughters Becky Pageau and Connie Lucas Wilson.
A friends and family gathering will be held on Friday, March 31, from 4-6 p.m., with a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m., at the Ross Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made in Jeanie’s memory to the Boys and Girls Club of the North Country, P.O. Box 111, Littleton, NH, 03561.
