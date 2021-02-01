Myer Ronald Paul Fix, 76, of Thomasville, Ga., passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Glenn-Mor Nursing Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. Mr. Fix was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on Oct. 8, 1944 to the late Myer Fix & Concetta Mancuso Fix. He earned a Bachelor Degree from Fitchburg State College as well as a Master’s Degree from Troy State University. He was a member of the U.S. Army from 1967 – 1972. He served several tours in Vietnam and received the Bronze star, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Army Aviator Badge and the VCM which is the Republic of Vietnam campaign medal given by the government of South Vietnam. He also served in the National Guard until 1976. He was blessed with six children with his ex-wife Judith A. (Worrall) Fix of Simpsonville, S.C. as well as several grandchildren & one great-grandchild.
Survivors include; his children, Susan E. Fix Lillie of Gardner, Mass., Shari-Lynn Fix (husband Blake Anderson) of Thomasville, Ga., Michael D. Fix (wife Margaret) of Sutton, Vt., Matthew D. Fix of Gardner, Mass., and Steven P. Fix (wife Tina) of Fuquay Varina, N.C. Grandchildren, Chrystyna C. Lillie, Rachel-Anne Lillie, Patricia J. Lillie, Katie M Wade, Timothy Wade, Jr., Evan M. Fix, Tanner Mann-Fix and Steven Paul (Conner) Fix II. Great-granddaughter, Annabelle Paquin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Paul Fix, and brother, David M. Fix of Westminster, Mass.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Thomas County Food Bank, P.O. Box 2422, Thomasville, GA 31799.
