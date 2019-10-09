Nancy Ann VanLaningham - Obituary

Nancy Ann VanLaningham, age 63, formerly of East Haven, Vt., passed away at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, following an extended decline in her health.
Nancy was born in Newton, Mass., on March 19, 1956, daughter to the late Salvatore and Martha DeFrancesco. She grew up in Carlisle, Mass., graduating from Carlisle High School in the Class of 1974. She went on to nursing school, putting her skills to use later in life as a nurses’ aide and live-in caregiver for many years. Nancy was a homemaker through and through. She was a dedicated mother to her three daughters but loved nothing more than being “Nana” to her grandchildren. She found joy in spoiling those around her with delicious food and thoughtful surprises; it was her mission in life to make people feel loved. Nancy was a lifelong New England sports fan, rarely missing a Red Sox, Bruins or Patriots game, and was a great animal lover with a particular interest in yellow Labs. Nancy was a phenomenal writer who won many writing contests of all varieties. Her only published children’s book, “My Name Is Buddy,” tells of her best friend Buddy, a yellow Labrador Retriever with whom she found comfort in the later years of her life. Nancy will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her without a doubt.
She is survived by her biological daughter Kerri Fowler and her husband, Brent, and their two children, her cherished Madilyn, aka “her darling,” and Charlotte, aka “her cupcake,” of Zebulon, N.C.; her daughter Jennifer Eisenhauer and her husband Terry, along with their three children, Ashlynn, Averie and Mark, who reside in South Carolina; her daughter Raelynn Williams and her husband Bobby and their three sons, Cameron, Conner and Mason of Dacula, Ga.; her brother, David DeFrancesco and family; and her former in-laws, Roger and Sharon VanLaningham of Intercession City, Fla.
Nancy was predeceased by her mother, Martha, in 1985; her father, Salvatore, in 2004; her brother, Robert DeFrancesco, in 2010; her former spouse and lifelong best friend, Mark VanLaningham, in 2013; and her beloved dog, Buddy, all of whom she is now celebrating with in heaven.
A Celebration of Life officiated by Nancy Fowler will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Congregational Church of Berlin, 1808 Scott Hill Road in Berlin, Vt., with an Italian reception to follow.
Per her final request, Nancy’s celebration of life will be coordinated by her granddaughters and themed her favorite color purple. All are welcome.
Donations may be made to https://www.luckylabrescue.com/ or to help with funeral expenses visit www.saylesfh.com and click on the link there.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
