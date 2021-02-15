Sept. 17, 1948 to Feb. 11, 2021
Nancy King passed away on Feb. 11, 2021 at her home. She was so very cherished and loved by her family and friends. She was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. Born Sept. 17, 1948 to the late Richard and Priscilla Spencer, she was the oldest of four children. She was preceded in death by her brother Richard Spencer in 2013. Surviving siblings are Theodore Spencer of St Johnsbury, Vt. and Carolyn and Donald Lambert of Dalton, N.H.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory, Shelley Masten and son Dalton, Denise King and children Alyssa, Andrew and Alex. Mike King and children Mycah, Mathieu, Emma and Ella, Dawn Reynolds and sons Bryan and Brenden.
With her ever growing family there are five great-grandchildren with the sixth one due in June 2021.
Nancy loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed camping and family gatherings. She was always looking forward to the next celebration.
To know her was to love her. She was so giving and selfless. She was always available to offer her sound advice.
There will not be any funeral arrangements per her request. Her family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
