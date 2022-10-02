Nancy Frizzell Obituary

Nancy Frizzell, 75, of Barton, Vt., passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2022, in Barton. She was born on Feb. 28, 1947, in West Stewartstown, N.H., to Herman and Gwendolyn (Ellingwood) Cross Jr.
Nancy was a cook at the North Country Union Junior High School for many years. She was also a member of the American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary in Island Pond. Among her hobbies she enjoyed playing cards and bingo.
She is survived by her son Douglas Petell, and her stepson Ethan Frizzell. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren: Eric and Joe Petell, step-granddaughter Leah Plough, 4 great-grandchildren, her siblings: Daniel Cross and wife Bonnie, Randall Cross and wife Marguerite, Carol Reilly and husband Buster, and Peggy Fedele and husband David, her sister-in-law Shirley Cross and by her special daughter-in-law Sue Dush, and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brother James Bradley Cross.
Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our beloved sister Nancy. We will greatly miss her smile but now we are grateful that she knows what it’s like to be genuinely unbound without disease, pain or treatment.
A celebration of her life will be at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the Island Pond American Legion. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
