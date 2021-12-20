Nancy Jean Harris Obituary

Nancy Jeanne Harris, of Whitefield, N.H., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Dec. 6, 2021. Jeanne courageously battled a deadly diagnosis of lung cancer for two years.
Jeanne was born April 10, 1946 in Manchester, Conn. to Evelyn Carole Dumas and Douglas James Dumas. She grew up in Manchester, Conn. and graduated from Manchester High School in 1964. After a few years of living and working in Warwick, R.I., she moved to Danville, Vt. She owned and operated Jeanne’s Sandwich Shop in St. Johnsbury, Vt. and worked as a Secretary to the President at Fairbanks Scale Company in St. Johnsbury. In 1974 she met Richard Harris of Whitefield, N.H. and they married in 1976. She worked at several nursing homes in Franconia and Lancaster, N.H.
She was close to her patients, holding many hands at their last moments, at their request. Jeanne then worked at Carter Graphics in Littleton, N.H. as Secretary to the President. In 1999, Jeanne and her husband Richard, built and operated the first and successful self-storage units in Whitefield, N.H. Jeanne kept all the books and registrations for 22 years, up until 7 days before her death. She knew the 300+ names and numbers of the storage units on the tip of her tongue.
She leaves very big shoes to fill. She had great talents as an excellent cook and homemaker, to name a few. She was very people-friendly and well-known for being a huge animal activist. Her love of Boxer and Boston Terrier dogs was enormous. She and Dick were on a bowling league in St. Johnsbury, having so much fun with friends and fond memories. Her love of motorcycle riding with her Husband and a group of close friends, Steve and Lois Cantin, Pat and Jackie Kelly, Conrad and Donna Schoffield, among others, took her to many different places and enduring friendships with all. She was a lifetime member of Harley Davidson Motorcycle, Eagles Club and VFW Auxiliary.
After sharing 47 years with her husband and family at her beautiful home in Whitefield, N.H., she will continue to live in our hearts and memories forever. She was such a good mom, wife, and friend to a lot of people and always a lady. We will miss her always.
Jeanne is survived by her husband, Richard S. Harris Sr.; daughter, Christine C. Harris; son, Richard Harris Jr. and partner Jillian Hammond; all of Whitefield; and her sister, Carole Phelps of Manchester, Conn. She was predeceased by her parents, Evelyn Carole Dumas and Douglas James Dumas of Warwick, R.I.
At Jeanne’s request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral service. Burial will be in the Harris family plot, in the spring at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St. Lancaster NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.baileyfh.net.
