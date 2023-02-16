Nancy L. Lovely, age 71, of the Darling Inn in Lyndonville, Vt., died at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Tuesday evening, Feb. 14, 2023, following a recent decline and complications of COVID-19.
Nancy was born in West Charleston, Vt., on May 19, 1951, daughter to the late Bernard and Ruby (Aiken) Thayer. She grew up in West Charleston and Montpelier and was a homemaker most all of her life. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, especially with the kids growing up and ran the local 4-H Chapter for many, many years. In her earlier years Nancy could be found at the bowling alley, and as time grew on, she looked forward to spending days at Riverside Life Enrichment where she made many friends.
Nancy is survived by her two children: Michael Lovely and wife, Michelle, of St. Johnsbury, Ruby McAllister and partner, Keith Dwyer, of Lyndonville, two brothers: David and Ronald Thayer both of Florida, her sister: Marlene Gilfillan of Holland, Vt., four grandchildren: Leah McAllister and her son: Noah, Nichols, Erica McAllister, Jessica McAllister, and Bailey Lovely.
She was also predeceased by her sister: Aleta Dewing and her son-in-law: Gary McAllister.
Graveside services will be held at the West Charleston Cemetery in the spring.
Memorial donations may be made Riverside Life Enrichment, 2104 East Burke Road, Lyndonville, VT 05851
