Nancy Lea Hartshorn Obituary

Nancy Lea Hartshorn, 66, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on April 18, 2023 due to complications from cancer. She was born Aug. 15, 1956, in Lancaster, N.H. to Raymond and Mildred Harthsorn.
After graduating from White Mountain Regional High School, she attended Middlebury College where she studied German. Upon graduating she moved back to the North Country and held various jobs including German to English translator, teacher at The White Mountain School, and phone operator before finding her true passion as a paralegal.
Nancy married Charles “Rip” Ripley in 1986 and had her only child, her son, Christopher, in 1990. She absolutely loved being a mother and enjoyed throwing elaborate birthday parties and hand-sewing Halloween costumes through her son’s early years. Travelling with her family around the world to countries including Scotland, Australia, France & Kenya brought her tremendous joy. In 1997 she opened her own successful business, Omega Title and Closing, and ran it from her childhood home in Lancaster.
In 2004, Nancy was involved in a serious car accident which left her with a traumatic brain injury. Through her hard work, support from her husband, and time, Nancy was able to regain enough of her cognitive and motor functions to enjoy life again. She truly loved walking the neighborhood in Bethlehem or Littleton and checking in with all her favorite stores or catching up with friends on the sidewalk. She also enjoyed her time volunteering at Littleton Regional Hospital.
Nancy is survived by her brother, Bruce; stepsister, Jennifer; son, Christopher; and her cat Boots. She is predeceased by her mother, Mildred; father, Raymond; stepmother, Ivona; and her devoted husband, Rip.
A celebration of life will be held at Elevate Church, 70 Redington St, Littleton, N.H. on June 3 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or Cancer Research Institute.
