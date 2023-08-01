Nancy Lou Isham (Sinclair) Obituary

On July 22, 2023, Nancy Lou Isham (Sinclair), 85, of Derby, Vt., also known for her fantastic baking skills, passed away with family by her side.
Born Jan. 4, 1938, Nancy grew up in the St. Johnsbury-Lyndonville area with her four siblings, Geraldine, Lorraine, Loretta, and her brother Wayland. She was raised by her mother Miriam (Abbott Sinclair) and Step-father, Ralph Peters to have a strong work ethic and drive.
At the age of 18, she married Robert Isham. They settled down in West Danville by the family farm, raising three children, Jerry, James (known by all as the favorite), and Janice.
James passed away in 1996 which left a huge hole in Nancy’s heart. She always enjoyed retelling stories about his childhood mischievous pranks, of which there were plenty. Jerry always remembers the delicious homemade meals and mom supplying endless cookies for Boy Scout meetings. Jan recalls picking fresh vegetables in the huge garden so mom could freeze and can for days on end. But now, she is thankful because she also continues with this tradition of making pickles and jam.
Nancy was strong-willed and stubborn, but she also had a big heart. She had a sense of humor that shined and she was known to slip in some naughty jokes! She was generous, loyal, resourceful, and full to the brim with knowledge gained through all of her life experiences. Nancy had gotten great pleasure from giving away what she had, whether it was gadgets she purchased from the home shopping network, or extra unused socks, she had something for everyone! Nancy loved to spoil the people in her life (especially co-workers, her son-in-law, and granddaughters’ husbands) with her baking. She was known for so many special foods: Peanut Brittle, Jalapeno Jelly, Cinnamon Buns, Lobster Dip, and Dinner Rolls just to name a few.
Nancy enjoyed traveling and her favorite trip was going to Hawaii. She recently went on a trip to Maine to have a lobster roll and see the ocean. Mainly she was a homebody and she was fine with that too. She enjoyed visits from neighbors, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
When her children were young, Nancy was a talented seamstress for Hovey’s Shops and O’Dean Hale. Later in life after her husband passed away she worked at EHV Weidmann & Lydall where she took great pride “showing up” the younger generation and the men with her productivity!
To her, Danville was always “Home” no matter where she lived and her favorite spot was Keysar Pond where she could frequently be found reading the newspaper. She also enjoyed her Bingo Gals and going to Marty’s Quick Stop to visit the locals. She also enjoyed Joe’s Pond Country Store, where she once even had her own mug!
Her memory will live on, in the gifts she gave, in the lives she touched, and in the jokes she told. The holidays will not be the same without her, but she will be remembered as a great cook and baker, a woman who loved to give, and who enjoyed all the moments she could get with her family.
Nancy leaves behind, her son, Jerry Isham and his wife Debbie. Daughter, Janice Roy and partner Randy Lyon. Along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and neighbors.
