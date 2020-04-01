Nancy Mae Bartlett - Obituary

Nancy Mae Bartlett, age 75, of Ladd Road, Concord, Vt., passed unexpectedly at her home early Monday, March 30, 2020, following a long battle with cancer.
Nancy was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Dec. 8, 1944, daughter to the late Guy and Helen (Prue) Spencer. She grew up in St. Johnsbury and married Donald E. Bartlett. They made their home in Concord over 40 years ago where they raised a family. Nancy worked at Burndys in Haverhill and also in New Mexico during the company’s move and later found employment with A.D. Sanel Auto parts as a warehouse clerk. She continued with the change to Bond Auto remaining until her retirement in 2010. She loved family functions, barbecues and going camping and fishing. Nancy was an animal fanatic who loved, loved, loved her dogs and cats but her grandbabies were the ones that stole her heart.
She is survived by her son: David Bartlett and wife, Bethany, of Concord, her sister: Sandra Pearson of Lyndonville, 6 grandchildren w/(9 great-grandchildren) Marissa Chesebrough and companion, Aaron Weaver, of St. Johnsbury w/(Madison & Amelia Weaver), Kelly Bartlett of St. Johnsbury w/(Bradyn & Lucas Ellis), David N. Bartlett of Lyndonville w/(Eva & Elysian Bartlett), Kelsi Reese and husband, Brigham, of Canaan, VT w/(Mila Reese), Korilyn Noll and husband, Anthony, of E. Livermore Falls, Maine, Dennis Despins of N. Concord w/(Chloe & Jax Despins), nieces and nephews: Christopher Kittredge of Lyndonville w/( Brandon & Caleb), Brian Kittredge and wife, Nyia, of Dexter, NM w/(Cassidy, Taylor, Kayla), Sonya Hazen and husband, Jessie, of Lyndonville w/(Eugene, Eiden & Evalnne).
Services will be at a later date and there will be no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to an animal shelter of one’s choice. Nancy would have adopted them all is that were possible.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.