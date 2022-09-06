Nancy May Herrick Edney Obituary

Nancy May Herrick Edney, 80, a long-time resident of Barnet, Vermont, passed away in Douglassville, Pa. on Aug. 30, 2022. Nancy was born in Rutland, Vermont on Feb. 27, 1942 to Ruth (Squier) and William T. Herrick. She attended Rutland High School and Thompson Nursing School of Brattleboro.
Nancy married Thomas Edney in 1962, and together they had four children, Allison of Harlowton, Montana, Elizabeth of Littleton, N.H., Mark of Sydney, Australia and Tori Reihl (Erick) of Pottstown, Pa. Nancy dedicated her entire professional career as a nurse, having worked 25+ years for NVRH in St. Johnsbury, Vt. She loved making crafts and painted beautiful scenes on canvas and old wooden maple sap covers. Nancy was also a proud member of the Barnet Congregational Church, Harvey’s Lake Beach Committee and Lakeview Sno-Goers. Nancy and Tom were long-time winter residents of Recreation Plantation RV Park in Lady Lake, Florida.
Nancy is survived by her four children and six grandchildren, Elijah, Lizzie, Nia, Olle , Adrien and EJ. She is also survived by two brothers, Robert (Ann) Herrick and her twin William (Donna) Herrick and sister Jane (Neil) Hall. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas and sisters, Virginia Herrick and Cornelia Dragon.
Memorial services will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Barnet, Vt. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s name to American Heart Association or NVRH.
