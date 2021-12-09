Nancy O’Brien-Gilman Obituary

Nancy O’Brien-Gilman, 74, of Sutton, Vt. passed away suddenly on Dec. 7, 2021 due to a massive stroke.
Nancy was born on July 15, 1947 in Franklin, Mass. and is the only child of Elliott and Helena (Dwyer) O’Brien. Nancy was a lifelong caretaker that cared for her parents, children and grandchildren kissing away any boo boo she could find. Nancy extended her caring spirit while working at Lyndon State College. Many students looked to her as a second Mom in the snack bar because of her caring way of wanting to learn about and talk with anyone. Nancy’s true superpower was converting strangers into friends within seconds.
She is survived by her husband, Clayton Gilman; her children, John Lomas, Peter Lomas, Nancy Bildir; her grandchildren, Curtiss Briggs (Rachel Sparks), Axel Bildir, and Ayla Bildir; her sons-in-law, Bruce Nobil and Barlas Bildir.
Nancy will be remembered and missed by all who were blessed to be a part of her life including friends, family, pets and store clerks everywhere.
You may call on the family on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main St., Lyndonville, VT from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A short prayer service will follow the calling hours at the end of the night.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
