Nancy Ulery Obituary

Nancy Ulery, 79, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2022, following a lengthy battle with dementia. Nancy was born on July 11, 1942, to William and Eunice (Hosford) Pickett.
Nancy worked many jobs during her working years including Woodsville Shoe Shop, NH Square and Dowell, Wells River Creamery, Lisbon Furniture Factory and Mittersill Resorts, to name a few. She was also a local Avon lady for many years in the Woodsville/Wells River area.
Nancy attended school at the Groton High School in Groton, Vt., through the 11th grade when she was needed at home more at that time. Not giving up on getting her high school diploma, at the age of 53 she successfully walked with other graduates from the Blue Mountain Union High School – Class of 1996.
Nancy married Fred King in 1961. After 10 years of marriage, they separated, but remained close friends until his death in 2016. Nancy later married James Ulery.
Nancy was a true Christian who knew where she was going following her death. She was a member of the Trinity Church of the Nazarene of N. Haverhill where she enjoyed many celebrations, bible studies, vacation bible school, prayer lines and weekend adventures at the ladies’ retreats.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, brothers William Jr., Earl, John, and Robert Pickett, her sisters Shirley and Virginia Pickett, Hazel Melendy and Mary Hodgdon.
Nancy is survived by her children: Philip (Lois) King of Twin Mtn, Elaine (Karl) Hanley of North Haverhill, and Anne (Patrick) Abear of Ashland; a brother Ralph Pickett of Hardwick, Vt., and sister Betty Howard, Swanton, Vt., and brother-in-law John Hodgdon, of Williamstown, Vt.; grandchildren: Misty (Dan) Butson, Jeff (Monica) King, Michael (Debra) Macomber, Luke (Jessica) King, Jonathan (Samantha) Abear, Matthew (Moselle) Abear, and Crystal King; great-grandchildren: Kallee Macneill, Riley Abear, Emmett King, and Liam Abear; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Nancy welcomed into her home anyone needing and willing to sit for a spell for coffee and to enjoy her westerns.
Nancy’s family cannot thank the nursing staff at the Grafton County Nursing Home – Meadow Unit for their support and care of her during her time of need.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday March 5, 2022 at 1PM at the Trinity Church of the Nazareen, 41 Nazareen Dr. North Haverhill, N.H. Interment will be Friday June 17, at 1 p.m. at the Center Haverhill Cemetery. For more information or to offer online condolences, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
