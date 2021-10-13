Nancy (Weed) Ferno Obituary

Nancy passed peacefully while surrounded by her children in Sun City Arizona on Aug. 20, 2021.
She is predeceased by her husband Carlyle “Skip” Ferno, her parents Neal and Carolyn Weed of Sutton, Vt., and her brother Kermit Weed of West Burke, Vt. Nancy leaves her surviving siblings Priscilla Aldrich, Port Richie Fla., Judy Rice, Sutton, Vt. and Carol Ann Butynski Lyndonville, Vt.; Children, Paul DuBray of Monte Rio, Calif., Sara Strine and husband Bill, of Peoria, Ariz. and Deanna DuBray of Peoria, Ariz. Grandchildren, Kelsi Strine, Peoria, Ariz. and Amber Haberman and husband Monty, Henrietta, Texas. As well as her most prized loves, her great-grandchildren, Piper and Logan Haberman and Owen Strine.
Her laughter, optimism, hunger to explore, support for all adventures taken and those to be dreamed of, are gifts we will all cherish. Nancy’s presence in this world will be greatly missed until she welcomes us into her arms once again.
Services will be held graveside in the spring on Sutton North Ridge.
