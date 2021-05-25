Nancy White Obituary

Nancy Ann Bickford White passed away peacefully in her home on May 9, 2021, in Zephyrhills, Fla., surrounded by family after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She always lived to her fullest with dancing, listening to live music and spending time with friends and family, even as the disease stole a piece of her day by day.
Nancy was born in Derby, Conn. on Dec. 5 1941, the daughter of Walter Harland and Doris Bickford. Later in life she met Kenton White, her husband of 60 years. Eventually, Ken and Nancy found themselves living in Vermont where they raised a daughter, Aldona and son, Keith.
Nancy was well-known for her cheery and positive attitude while she worked at The White Market and Hovey’s Shop and then at Sunshine Boutique. She was active in supporting large local events such as the home show and Caledonia County fair and dedicated many hours over the years to these events. She enjoyed snowmobiling in the winter, camping and tending to her plants and gardens in the summer, especially her sunflowers. She loved spending her time with family and especially enjoyed her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Ken, daughter Donna and husband Barry, son Keith and wife Shelly, brothers Walter and wife Ellen, Bruce and wife Bunny, Philip and wife Lorraine and sister Emily and husband Arnie, grandchildren Christopher O’Dell and wife Tracy, Danae and husband Nick, Kody White and Alexa Peer, along with six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Harland and Doris and brothers Harry and Bob.
She will be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.